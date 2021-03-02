‘F***ing smash her’: Footage emerges from ugly school brawl

A VICIOUS schoolyard fight at Taminmin College between two girls has been captured on video.

The shocking video footage shows two girls, one of which is aged 14, punching and kicking each other while fellow students watch on can be heard shouting, "f***ing smash her", and others attempt to intervene.

The mother of the 14-year-old involved said: "We don't condone fighting at all, but my daughter had every right to defend herself."

The incident, which took place on Friday, February 12, is one of a series of schoolyard fights that have taken place at Taminmin College this month.

A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after another school fight at Taminmin last Friday.

The boy had been momentarily unresponsive after a senior student pulled him to the ground by his hair and punched him repeatedly in the face.

The mother of the 13-year-old boy said the senior student had since been suspended.

"He called me twice to apologies, and I'm satisfied with the way the school has handled things," she said.

An angry mum, who's daughter witnessed the Friday attack, claimed the older boy had also used a one-litre Yeti water bottle as a weapon.

"It scared the crap out of me and honestly makes you think twice about wanting to send your kids to school," she said.

"There are fights every week at that school. Something needs to be done."

It's understood the school-base police officer at the college wasn't on site during last Friday's fight but was there during the other fight caught on camera.

Taminmin College principal Sue Healy said violence and bullying of any kind were not condoned at the school, and she was taking the incidents very seriously.

"I want our families to know that they are welcome to discuss matters of the school directly with me - my door is always open," she said.

"The occurrence of this incident is disappointing, as all of our students have the right to learn in a safe and supportive environment where they can achieve their very best.

"This does not represent Taminmin College and our broader school population - our students and staff achieve great things each and every day."

