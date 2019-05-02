Fire away Gemfields

YOUNG GUN: Jack Brandt competes at last month's National Clay Target Championships in Roma.

HUNDREDS of shooters are expected to compete at the Queensland State Trap Carnival at the Gemfields Gun Club.

Club president Stephen Vale is expecting clay shooters from around Australia to compete, in hopes of making representative teams.

"Probably looking at around the 280 shooters, that's what we hope,” Mr Vale said.

"We will pretty much have shooters from all over the country.

"Out of the five events they will pick a state team for opens, ladies, veterans and juniors squads.

"They will then represent Queensland at national titles in Wagga next year.”

There will be Central Highlands' talent competing at the shoot and the locals have proven themselves on the big stage.

"We have in our zone some shooters that have made the Australian team that will be heading to England for the world cup next year,” Mr Vale said.

"There will be a lot of shooters in our zone capable of making state teams.”

The carnival also presents a great opportunity for the Gemfields gun club to put on a show for visitors all round the nation.

"We actually have the state titles here every three years,” Mr Vale said.

"There's only two other clubs within the state that hold it which are Townsville and Roma.

"We want people to leave here and say, we've had a good weekend, it's a good club that's put on a good show and we will come back again, that's our aim.

Mr Vale said there was plenty on offer across the carnival for spectators to watch the action and get involved in the sport.

"The drawcard I think is to show what the sport of shooting offers people,” Mr Vale said.

"We cater right through from juniors at age 11 in Queensland to the people in their 90s that still shoot.

"It's the people you meet from all walks of life that compete in this game,” Mr Vale said.

The carnival will run from 8.30am to 5.30pm across Saturday, May 4 until Monday, May 6.