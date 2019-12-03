Menu
A local fire ban has been extended in Central Queensland.
Fire ban extended in Central Queensland regions

Contributed
3rd Dec 2019 4:20 PM

THE fire ban enforced throughout Central Queensland has been extended.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has announced the local fire ban will remain in place until midnight on Friday, December 20 for residents in the Central Highlands, Isaac, Mackay, Whitsunday, Woorabinda, Banana, Gladstone, Livingstone and Rockhampton Local Government Areas.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during this period, however QFES encourages people to use them with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

