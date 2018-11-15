Menu
A fire broke out in a house under construction early Thursday morning.
Fire breaks out in home under construction in Rocky suburb

Shayla Bulloch
by
15th Nov 2018 7:07 AM

POLICE are investigating a house fire in Norman Gardens this morning after fire crews battled the blaze for more than an hour.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Bushpea Crt around 5.15am to reports of a fire which started in a cupboard of a home under construction.

Three fire crews attended the scene and contained the fire in the front of the house around 6.20am before leaving at 6.40am.

Crews conducted air sampling and ventilation before leaving the scene in the hands of Queensland Police Service.

Police remained at the scene this morning and fire investigators were expected to arrive later today.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

