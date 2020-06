Two fire crews arrived at the scene of a kitchen fire at Sapphire.

EMERGENCY services were called to a kitchen fire at The Gemfields early this morning.

Two fire crews attended the Sapphire address at Old Crossing Rd about 4.30am, to find the fire had already been extinguished.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire has not been confirmed, a Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokeswoman said.

Paramedics and police were also at the scene.