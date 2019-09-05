Fire danger rating is extreme

Fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to bring hot, dry conditions across the warning area on Friday.

Fire Weather Warning

SEVERE to Extreme fire danger ratings are forecast to affect southern, southeast and central Queensland tomorrow.

Locally catastrophic fire danger ratings are also possible across isolated parts of the southern interior of the state.

Fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to bring hot, dry conditions across the warning area on Friday.

A fresh and gusty southwesterly wind change is expected to move across the southern interior of the state during Friday afternoon and evening.

For Friday 6 September:

Extreme Fire Danger is forecast for the following forecast districts:

Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt

Severe Fire Danger is forecast for the following forecast districts:

Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast

The Rural Fire Service Queensland advises you to:

Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.

Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au.

Call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.