Menu
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Breaking

Fire destroys home on quiet CQ street

Shayla Bulloch
by
12th Sep 2018 7:24 AM

POLICE are investigating a large blaze that destroyed a Central Highlands house overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the Emerald home around 11.30pm to reports of a house fire on Downs Ct.

On arrival, the single storey home was fully engulfed in flames with all people accounted for.

A spokesperson from QFES said five crews battled the fire for more than two hours, but it was contained around 12.15am.

Crews remained on scene to dampen hot spots until around 2am before leaving the scene in hands of police.

The remains of the timber and hardy-plank home was declared a crime scene by Queensland Police Service around 2am.

A QPS spokesperson said investigations would continue this morning with scientific crews expected to attend today.

central highlands emerald qfes qps tmbbreakingnews tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Find your treasure in the trash

    Find your treasure in the trash

    Breaking Emerald Tip Shop Spring Clean sale is encouraging locals to recycle and reuse pre-loved goods.

    Save the date for Garage Sale Trail

    Save the date for Garage Sale Trail

    News The Garage Sale Trail weekend is back again next month.

    Region farewells Dougie St Markets

    Region farewells Dougie St Markets

    News Emerald says farewell to a popular annual event this weekend.

    MP supports private school to satisfy demand

    MP supports private school to satisfy demand

    News Lachlan Millar MP behind school for children with special needs.

    Local Partners