Fire destroys southwest Queensland home over night

FIRE destroyed a home in St George's main street overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the blaze at 8.30pm after a member of the public reported fire spilling from a roof-top air conditioning unit.

They arrived to find the home in flames.

The crews worked until midnight but were unable to save the home.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to treat a woman in her 40s for smoke inhalation.

They transported her to the St George Hospital in a stable condition.

Fire investigators will return to the scene - at the corner of Victoria and Church Sts - this morning to determine a cause.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was treated as non-suspicious.