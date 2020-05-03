Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel, which had to be evacuated this afternoon after a fire started in an apartment on the 18th floor.
The Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel, which had to be evacuated this afternoon after a fire started in an apartment on the 18th floor.
News

Fire prompts evacuation of CBD high-rise

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
3rd May 2020 7:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE in a Darwin CBD high-rise building, believed to have involved a candle and clothes, prompted the evacuation of hotel guests this afternoon.

A Police Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire began just after 3.15pm in an 18th floor apartment at The Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel, on Woods St.

She said initial investigations lead fireys to believe the blaze was started when clothes were taken from a dryer and placed on a table close to a candle.

The spokeswoman said no one had been injured in the fire and everyone was accounted for.

Emergency vehicles outside the Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel this afternoon.
Emergency vehicles outside the Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel this afternoon.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Fireys continue to investigate.

Originally published as Fire prompts evacuation of Darwin CBD high-rise

building fire high-rise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fossicking added to list of permitted activities

        premium_icon Fossicking added to list of permitted activities

        News The news comes after the reopening of national parks across the state

        EXPLORE: 10 things to do within 50km of home

        premium_icon EXPLORE: 10 things to do within 50km of home

        News List of things to do now people have been given the green light to leave the...

        Businesses welcome back customers with open arms

        premium_icon Businesses welcome back customers with open arms

        News Small business owners look forward to seeing smiling faces back in store as...

        Speedsters put pedal to metal during pandemic

        premium_icon Speedsters put pedal to metal during pandemic

        Crime Speed camera detection rates rise in the past five weeks, despite a reduction of...