A car has caught fire following a crash on Steve Irwin Way, Landsborough.
Lengthy delays expected after car fire on major road

Eden Boyd
9th Jul 2020 12:51 PM | Updated: 1:51 PM
UPDATE 1.50PM: 

A car fire is now under control following a two-vehicle crash on Steve Irwin Way in Landsborough.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew had left the scene after the vehicle caught alight at about 12.20pm. 

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the nose-to-tail collision was attended by police, but was only minor.

Delays are expected in the area. 

EARLIER: 

Firefighters have rushed to a major road on the Sunshine Coast after a car caught fire following a crash.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew had been called to the crash on Steve Irwin Way at Landsborough just before 12.20pm.

She said the vehicle was "well-involved" in fire when the crew arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said all passengers had been assessed, with no injuries sustained from the collision.

It is understood the crash has affected both lanes of Steve Irwin Way.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

