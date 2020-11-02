Menu
Firefighters are battling a blaze south of Sarina possibly ignited by a lightning strike. Picture: Chris Ison
Fireys battling another blaze south of Sarina

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 5:30 PM
EXTRA firefighting crews are on their way to help control a bushfire burning south of Sarina.

One crew is already on scene at the fire along Schneiders Rd at Kalarka with another two on their way.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire was on both sides of the road and it had the potential to jump the highway.

"They're trying to stop it on the southern side of Schneiders Rd," the QFES spokesman said.

A QFES warning statement issued said the fire broke out earlier today but did not pose a threat to property until now.

"Firefighters are constructing fire breaks and will later carry out backburning operations to contain the fire," the statement said.

"Nearby residents may be affected by smoke throughout the evening.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

"If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple-0 immediately."

The QFES spokesman said there was a possibility the fire may have started from a lightning strike.

The fire adds to the numerous blazes in the Sarina region that firefighters have needed to attend in recent weeks.

