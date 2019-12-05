Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency Services, QFES, Fire, Fire truck, Fire & Rescue Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, QFES, Fire, Fire truck, Fire & Rescue Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

Firey's face burnt while trying to save a home

Michael Nolan
by
15th Dec 2019 10:48 AM | Updated: 5:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FEMALE firefighter was taken to hospital and treated for burns to her face after she was injured extinguishing a Dirranbandi house fire last night. 

The burns were the result of radiant heat. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called the blaze shortly before 10pm, Saturday night. 

A QFES spokeswoman said officers had the scene under control by midnight but were unable to save the dwelling.

Three neighbouring homes sustained minor damage from the fire. 

The Queensland Ambulance Service treated a second patient, the home owner, for smoke inhalation.

More Stories

Show More
fire house fire queensland fire and emergency services
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boy killed, girl fighting for life in 'stolen car' rollover

        premium_icon Boy killed, girl fighting for life in 'stolen car' rollover

        News A 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl is fighting for life after a horror rollover.

        HOLIDAYS: 20+ activities to keep the children busy

        premium_icon HOLIDAYS: 20+ activities to keep the children busy

        News More than 20 things for the whole family over the summer school holidays.

        AND THE WINNER IS: Emerald's cutest baby revealed

        premium_icon AND THE WINNER IS: Emerald's cutest baby revealed

        Community Find out who Emerald thinks is the cutest baby in town

        Climate activists target company’s Mackay office again

        premium_icon Climate activists target company’s Mackay office again

        News It is the second time they have disrupted the office in the past week