Subscribe
Fireys unable to use Fraser Island water due to ‘cultural’ concerns

by Chris Clarke, Cormac Pearson, Tobias Jurss-Lewis
4th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A massive bushfire on Fraser Island is now tracking south-west, directly on course with another of the island's iconic landmarks - Lake McKenzie.

Government fire mapping shows spot fires have been blown south of Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village - with one spot fire detected at 10.30pm last night.

Kingfisher Bay remains on a 'prepare to leave' warning.

A fire burns at Rooney Point on Fraser Island. Picture: Wayne Spalding/Facebook
A fire burns at Rooney Point on Fraser Island. Picture: Wayne Spalding/Facebook

A spot fire was detected in the vicinity of Lake McKenzie on Wednesday morning, but it remains several kilometres north-east of the landmark.

A spot fire is now burning in the vicinity of major tourist attraction Lake McKenzie. Picture: Mark Fitzpatrick
A spot fire is now burning in the vicinity of major tourist attraction Lake McKenzie. Picture: Mark Fitzpatrick

The blaze comes as the Department of Environment and Science said that firefighters are unable to use freshwater from landmarks like Lake McKenzie, due to "biosecurity and cultural" concerns.

There are more than 100 freshwater lakes on Fraser Island, however waterbombing aircraft will be forced to travel to the mainland - and as far as Bundaberg - to refill with freshwater.

"This prevents pest fish, insects, seeds or plants being transferred from water-bombing buckets, which would be catastrophic to the island's natural ecological balance," the Department of environment and Science said.

DES did not answer questions as to if or when this stance would be changed.

Firefighters were this morning continuing to battle the fire near Boon Boon Creek, to the east of Kingfisher Bay.

Happy Valley on Fraser Island. Picture: Facebook
Happy Valley on Fraser Island. Picture: Facebook

QFES confirmed water bombing will resume today.

More than 1 million litres of water and gel has been dropped on the island since the bushfire began in October.

 

Originally published as Fireys unable to use Fraser Island water due to 'cultural' concerns

