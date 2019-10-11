Menu
A grass fire has broken out near Emerald. Photo: Wavell Bush Photography.
News

Firies work on containing grass fire near Emerald

CONTRIBUTED
11th Oct 2019 12:00 AM

FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain a fire that broke out earlier today.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Bauhinias Road, Comet.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Central Queensland News

