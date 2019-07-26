Firing up new drivers

ENGINES RUNNING: EMA's Rob and Connor Moore are eager to roll out their ride at the E-Town Burnouts.

THE smell of burnt rubber will fill the air in Emerald next weekend when the Emerald Motorsport Association (EMA) hosts its annual E-Town Burnouts.

Now in its third edition, the E-Town Burnouts attract grease monkeys and car lovers from around the region to burn rubber and raise funds for the non-profit EMA.

EMA president Rob Moore said this year's event would be action-packed, on and off the track, including a Show and Shine competition.

"The E-Town Burnouts is an event that we run to raise funds for the rest of the activities we do,” Moore said.

"It's a big ticket item that gets the crowds and competitors from all over the place around the CQ.

"This one we're planning to have more for the spectators.

"Jumping castles for the kids, buck 'n' bull in the bar area, the Irish Club is running the bar for us.”

After competitors get their car's safety checked from 6am, the burnouts get under way at 10am.

"There will then be a break at around 12.30pm, we open up the gates to the kids to check out the burnout cars and run around,” Mr Moore said.

"Then we'll kick-off again till sundown with the band kicking on into the night.”

A major part of the EMA's role in Emerald is to assist young drivers learning how to operate their vehicles and who also may have an interest in competing in burnout and drag competitions.

The EMA wants to keep the burnouts and drags off the streets.

"There's two sides to it,” Mr Moore said. "Training the kids who have walked out of high school and haven't driven a car.

"Then they do the P-Plates and bam they go out and buy a high-powered car to hoon around the streets.

"With us they save their cars for the burnout events and instead go out and buy a sensible car and tow the other one around.”

Moore encourages all competitors to pre-nominate via email, emainc@yahoo.com.

The E-Town Burnouts are on August 3 at the AgGrow grounds.