First AFL Grand Final performer revealed

Brisbane singer Tim McCallum will live his dream when he takes the field at the Gabba to perform the national anthem during the prestigious AFL Grand Final.

After McCallum launched a campaign to get the gig last week, the AFL and Queensland Government this morning announced the former The Voice competitor as the first member of the Grand Final entertainment.

He will perform the National Anthem on the October 24 Final in front of 30,000 fans at The Gabba as part of what is tipped to be a predominantly Queensland entertainment line-up.

Tim McCallum will perform the National Anthem at the AFL Grand Final. Picture: Elise Searson

McCallum was told he might never sing again after a diving accident at the beach when he was young left him a quadriplegic, however he altered his singing technique and went on to perform for more than 25 years.

"I sing from a wheelchair, and when I get a good backing or a band behind me, I can actually feel it through my wheelchair - and it feels like it lifts me up." McCallum said.

"It's my dream to sing the national anthem at the Toyota AFL Grand Final, and the fact I can do this in front of my home crowd at the Gabba just makes the occasion even more special.

Tim McCallum from Bellbird Park on The Voice in 2015. Picture: SUPPLIED

"I want my performance at the Toyota AFL Grand Final to show people out there - no matter what obstacles life throws at you - that you too can be centrestage. I'd like to thank the AFL and Queensland Government for the honour this year."

AFL Executive General Manager of Commercial and Customer Kylie Rogers said: "Tim has inspired many with his voice and his story, and we're thrilled to provide him a platform to share his gift with our fans at the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final."

Brisbane's Conrad Sewell performed the National Anthem at last year's event, with other recent performers of the song including Dami Im, Kate Ceberano and Olivia Newton-John.

Originally published as First AFL GF performer revealed