First celeb brutally evicted from show

Absolutely brutal.

That's the only way to describe the method used to evict the first star from this season of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

In the past, celebrities were told who was leaving as they sat in the camp surrounded by their fellow stars.

But the show has really upped its game this year and has come up with a hilarious way to literally throw the eliminated celebs off the show.

On Sunday night's episode, Jack Vidgen became the first star to get a taste of the new eviction method.

Vidgen, Travis Varcoe and Ash Williams were the three stars up for eviction after they finished in the bottom of a group challenge.

The three celebs then competed against each another in a separate challenge where they had to put their hands into a box filled with mice and guess how many were inside.

The three stars had to guess how many mice were in the box.

The three men were then seated on separate chairs in front of what Julia Morris described as "a putrid swamp" and were told whoever's guess was off by the most would by "ejected" backwards into the water.

After a tense few seconds, Dr Chris Brown pushed a button which sent Vidgen flying through the air and into the swamp.

RELATED: Jack Vidgen snaps at Dipper

Going.

Going.

Gone!

RELATED: I'm a Celeb viewer backlash over 'sadistic' ice challenge

Varcoe and Williams were visibly shocked by the brutality of the new eviction method.

Jack Vidgen after being evicted.

"Yeah, that just happened," Dr Chris Brown said to them, before adding, "Hell of a way to leave".

After his soggy swamp experience, Vidgen was interviewed by the hosts and was asked who surprised him most in the jungle.

"Jess (Eva), because I didn't know who she was," he quipped. "Then she became one of my absolute favourite people by the end of it."

The singer tipped Eva to win the series, saying: "She is just the bees knees. She's been conquering her fears, she's been a mum to everyone, and I really think she can take it out."

Jess should win, Jack says.

I'm a Celeb continues on Monday night at 7.30pm on Channel 10

Originally published as First celeb brutally evicted from show