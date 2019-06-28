First ceremony a positive experience

SPECIAL: Uncle Reinhard plays the didgeridoo and Whanjulla Imbala circles him during the Welcome to Country at the Capella State School Cultural Day.

SPECIAL: Uncle Reinhard plays the didgeridoo and Whanjulla Imbala circles him during the Welcome to Country at the Capella State School Cultural Day. Taylor Battersby

IT WAS a day of firsts for a local school today as they hosted a very special ceremony.

This morning, Capella State School had the honour of hosting their first Welcome to Country as part of the school's Cultural Day.

The ceremony was performed by Mystie King and Uncle Reinhard of the Wangan and Jagalingou people, who are the traditional owners of the land on which the school stands, and Whanjulla Imbala, of the Bwgcolman people of Palm Island.

Capella State School principal Christie Minns said she was "very proud” to host the school's first Welcome to Country.

"Our commitment as a Department (of Education) is to make sure that we're connecting with our local indigenous community,” Ms Minns said.

"It's great to reinvigorate that connection and let them know that we are committed to that partnership for their children and the future children.

"I said to Whanjulla and to Uncle Reinhard and to Mystie, I was so proud to be part of that and just having that connection will be a good partnership moving forward.

"(I'm) just very proud of our school and of our children and of the community.”

Ms Minns said she would love to see a Welcome to Country performed every year as part of the school's NAIDOC Week celebrations.

"...I know Mystie and the group have a plan to move forward next semester to make sure that we keep that connection strong throughout the year.

"We're looking forward to lots of different things as the year progresses.”

Event co-organiser Kate Legge, who also teaches at the school, said it was "very, very important” to acknowledge the local indigenous community.

"We decided to hold a big community event for the day to celebrate NAIDOC Week and holding it on the last day of school lets people come to the school, rather than do something in the school holidays,” Ms Legge said.

"It just brings everyone together in the community - it was open for everyone to come and celebrate our cultural diversity.”

Ms Legge said the Cultural Day had been a "positive experience” for everyone.

"Coming into the event, people were so excited - they were talking about it all week...

"It's a really nice thing and it's really important for us to acknowledge indigenous and Torres Strait Islander populations in Australia and around the world and it's something that the little kids can take away with them - the thoughts and the actions and the feelings that we have over the course of day.”

Event co-organiser and teacher Tayla Wescott said the day was all about "getting everybody involved in the community”.

"(It's) something that we can hopefully carry on for years to come now at our school,” Ms Wescott said.

"I'm happy that we've finally been able to do this and so now it's going to become a yearly tradition.”

Mystie King of the Wangan and Jagalingou people said performing the school's first Welcome to Country was "pretty special”.

"They've (the children) been loving it, I think. Just the looks on their faces, I think, says it all. They're pretty captivated,” Ms King said.

Uncle Reinhard of the Wangan and Jagalingou people said the day had been a "huge honour”.

"To be able to have that opportunity to share our knowledge and our cultural law and teach people that may not have been exposed to much Aboriginal people or Aboriginal culture, I think it is a huge honour and privilege to come out,” Mr Reinhard said.

"It's all about passing on the knowledge to the young people.”

Whanjulla Imbala of the Bwgcolman people of Palm Island said ceremonies like Welcome to Country were all about connecting to spirituality.

"...Unfortunately over generations you've been taught to disconnect from that spirituality,” Mr Imbala said.

"So what we're doing, is we're showing you again or reactivating within you that this is who you really are.

"I'm bringing that memory back. I'm helping everybody to remember what the laws and what the practices are in this country.”