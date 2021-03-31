First drink since Christmas lands driver in court

Craig Andrew Weller pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on March 29 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

An Emerald man was caught drink-driving on the first day he gave up sobriety.

Craig Andrew Weller, 51, gave up drinking at Christmas last year, mainly for health reasons, his lawyer Rhett Peters told Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday.

On February 28, Weller drove to Rockhampton to collect his two brothers who were visiting the region, and on the way back to Emerald, Weller was asked to stop at Blackwater to see a friend.

Mr Peters said Weller consumed a few “social drinks”, the first alcohol he had consumed since Christmas.

“He thought what he had consumed wouldn’t be sufficient to put him over (the legal alcohol limit),” Mr Peters said.

Although at 7.35pm, Weller was stopped by police on Doon Street for a roadside breath test, which he returned a positive result and provided a blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading of .070, the court heard.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Weller previously appeared in court in 2019 for drink-driving over the middle alcohol limit with a BAC reading of .112, at which time he was granted a restricted licence.

Mr Walker was baffled that knowing full well the consequences, Weller took the risk to drink and drive again.

“The reading is not particularly high … anyway, here you are again,” he said.

Mr Peters said his client, who was a maintenance manager contracted by National Plant and Equipment, was disappointed for landing himself back in court.

Weller was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months. A conviction was recorded.