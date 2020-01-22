FIRST LOOK: Business centre to be a hive of activity

OPPORTUNITY: The Hub will offer a range of businesses including fitness, retail and beauty as well as a cafe and hotel.

OPPORTUNITY: The Hub will offer a range of businesses including fitness, retail and beauty as well as a cafe and hotel.

A NEW development offering space for smaller businesses across the region is under construction in Emerald’s CBD.

The Hub is a multi-purpose venue that will host offices, retail stores, a cafe, large gym and eventually a bar and restaurant with a beer garden.

“With the interest we’ve had, it’s going to be a busy little centre – it’ll be like a little hive,” leasing agent Clinton Adams said.

The centre will offer more than 100 carparks and Mr Adams says it will give good exposure to businesses who are based there.

“I think a lot of people love the idea about the coffee shop being there, they love the idea of the retail side and it looks like we will have a hairdresser as well,” Mr Adams said.

Offices are available from 6sq m to 14sq m with prices starting from $180 a week.

“There’s a one-person office, for a medical practitioner or a specialist, then others for two, three or four people,” Mr Adams said.

“It’s all affordable and great for those who want move the business out of the house to their own space.

“A lot of people have said they only need a small space but they want somewhere where they can say ‘this is our office’.”

The Hub is centrally located on the corner of Opal and Egerton Sts and next to the Emerald Plaza shopping centre.

“We’re hoping to create a hub where you can go and do your workout or fitness class in the morning, you can have your breakfast there, and if you’re in the complex you can walk straight into your own office,” Mr Adams said.

“We want to make a nice space that people want to come to work.”

The business centre will also host a large training and conference room to cater up to 25 people.

Tenants, not-for-profits and charities will have free access to the room, while other business and organisations can hire it for a small fee.

“It will be fully catered through the cafe, and very reasonably priced,” Mr Adams said.