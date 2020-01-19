FIRST LOOK: Central Highlands Australia Day award nominees
EACH year Central Highlands communities celebrate the achievement and contribution of eminent Australians through various awards for Australia Day.
Central Highlands Regional Council have compiled a full list of this years Australia Day Award Nominees for a range of categories including Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Cultural Award, Senior Sportsperson/Administrator of the Year, Junior Sportsperson of the Year and Community Event of the Year.
The awards will be presented during Australia Day celebrations across the region on January 26.
Nominees are encouraged to attend the award ceremony and celebrations in their town.
Citizen of the Year: Recognising those who have made a noteworthy contribution to our region.
Daniel Roussounnis
Selwyn Nutley
Hayley Mattson-Finger
Loreena Lowery
Samantha Elsden
Beck Duncan
Kelli Willmott
Donna Bennett
Travers family
Trina Patterson
Alison McIver
Nathan Blackburn
Peter Spencer
Young Citizen of the Year: Recognising young people who have made a valuable contribution to our region.
Michael and Benjamin Ross
Thomas Currie
Brodie Brandenberg
Mariah Storch
Brooke Killalea
Cultural Award: Recognising those who have made a noteworthy contribution to the cultural life of the community or an outstanding achievement in a cultural activity.
Drew Ferguson
Comet School of Arts Inc. C/O Rosemary McLeod
Tracey Geddes
Andrew Doyle
Blackwater Art Society
Julie Tasker – Agood Acrofit Emerald & Capella
Senior Sportsperson/ Administrator of the Year: Recognising those who have an outstanding record of achievement in their sport or have made a significant contribution to sport as a coach, official or administrator.
Ashley Herwin
Mariah Storch
Tim Steinhardt
Andrew Jansen
Bernalize Joubert
Glenn and Sandra Knight
Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Recognising those who have an outstanding record of achievement in their sport or have made a significant contribution to sport as a coach, official or administrator.
Bella Donaldson
Brock Olive
Maddison Toomey
Savannah Herbert
Ashton Upton
Josh Russell
Gabriella Ferry
Community Event of the Year: Recognising a community event held in the Central Highlands Regional Council area that has enhanced the profile or our community economically, culturally and socially.
Good Vibrations
Comet River Association Bare All Charity Ball
CH Mums Info and Support
Emerald State High School P & C Committee – 50th Jubilee Celebrations
Dingo Hogs N Dogs
Duaringa Charity Golf Day
Duaringa Derby Day Capella
Country Music Festival
Springsure Christmas tree & community carols night
Springsure Working Horse Association Inc Fundraiser weekend