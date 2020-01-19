FIRST LOOK: Central Highlands Australia Day award nominees

Central Highlands Australia Day Award ceremonies will take place across the region.

EACH year Central Highlands communities celebrate the achievement and contribution of eminent Australians through various awards for Australia Day.

Central Highlands Regional Council have compiled a full list of this years Australia Day Award Nominees for a range of categories including Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Cultural Award, Senior Sportsperson/Administrator of the Year, Junior Sportsperson of the Year and Community Event of the Year.

The awards will be presented during Australia Day celebrations across the region on January 26.

Nominees are encouraged to attend the award ceremony and celebrations in their town.

Citizen of the Year: Recognising those who have made a noteworthy contribution to our region.

Daniel Roussounnis

Selwyn Nutley

Hayley Mattson-Finger

Loreena Lowery

Samantha Elsden

Beck Duncan

Kelli Willmott

Donna Bennett

Travers family

Trina Patterson

Alison McIver

Nathan Blackburn

Peter Spencer

Young Citizen of the Year: Recognising young people who have made a valuable contribution to our region.

Michael and Benjamin Ross

Thomas Currie

Brodie Brandenberg

Mariah Storch

Brooke Killalea

Cultural Award: Recognising those who have made a noteworthy contribution to the cultural life of the community or an outstanding achievement in a cultural activity.

Drew Ferguson

Comet School of Arts Inc. C/O Rosemary McLeod

Tracey Geddes

Andrew Doyle

Blackwater Art Society

Julie Tasker – Agood Acrofit Emerald & Capella

Senior Sportsperson/ Administrator of the Year: Recognising those who have an outstanding record of achievement in their sport or have made a significant contribution to sport as a coach, official or administrator.

Ashley Herwin

Mariah Storch

Tim Steinhardt

Andrew Jansen

Bernalize Joubert

Glenn and Sandra Knight

Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Recognising those who have an outstanding record of achievement in their sport or have made a significant contribution to sport as a coach, official or administrator.

Bella Donaldson

Brock Olive

Maddison Toomey

Savannah Herbert

Ashton Upton

Josh Russell

Gabriella Ferry

Community Event of the Year: Recognising a community event held in the Central Highlands Regional Council area that has enhanced the profile or our community economically, culturally and socially.

Good Vibrations

Comet River Association Bare All Charity Ball

CH Mums Info and Support

Emerald State High School P & C Committee – 50th Jubilee Celebrations

Dingo Hogs N Dogs

Duaringa Charity Golf Day

Duaringa Derby Day Capella

Country Music Festival

Springsure Christmas tree & community carols night

Springsure Working Horse Association Inc Fundraiser weekend