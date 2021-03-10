Menu
First look: New ‘Japanese style’ tower for Surfers Paradise

by ANDREW POTTS
10th Mar 2021 7:13 AM
A MELBOURNE-based developer has unveiled plans for a $75 million, 27-storey Japanese-inspired tower in central Surfers Paradise.

Jinding Developments is making its entrance into the Queensland property market with its plans for the 1012 sqm Thornton Street site just south of the Q1.

The unnamed tower will have 125 units which will be targeted at first home buyers and new residents who have recently left Sydney and Melbourne.

Jinding, which is based in Melbourne and has offices in Sydney, Brisbane and China, is aiming to begin construction in 2022 ahead of a planned opening in early 2024.

 

Artist impression of Jinding Developments' 27-storey Surfers Paradise tower which is planned for a site on Thornton Street.
Jinding managing director Liz Ronson said the project would be close to the light rail and beach.

"We are very excited to have reached unconditional contract for the site which marks our official expansion into the Queensland market," she said.

"Thornton Street has everything we've been looking for - a prime location, well-serviced public transport and fantastic surrounding amenity.

 

 

"We couldn't be happier to kick off our first Queensland development with such an exciting project and look forward to seeing it take shape."

The project, designed by DKO Architecture, was influenced by Japanese concepts as well as the city's coastal surrounds, with "clean lines providing a sophisticated and timeless feel".

The building's features include a wellness centre, lap pool, gym, yoga spaces, and sauna, a dedicated residence floor that features indoor and outdoor dining areas, a cinema room, games room, reflection garden, karaoke room.

Originally published as First look: New 'Japanese style' tower for Surfers Paradise

