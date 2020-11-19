First monthly twilight markets a sparkling success

CHRC Consultant Leisa Donlan, Future Hope Founder and CEO Tamara Walker, CHRC Mayor Kerry Hayes and CHRC CEO Scott Mason at the first Twilight on Egerton night markets in Emerald.

HUNDREDS of eager Emerald socialites made their way to the first monthly Twilight on Egerton night markets at the weekend.

Founder Tamara Walker was thrilled with the support.

“To say our Twilight on Egerton debut was a success is a serious understatement,” she said.

“The support we received from the Emerald community was truly amazing and we couldn’t be more delighted with the result.”

Children, adults, friends and families browsed the range of market stalls under the fairy-lit trees of Egerton St from 5pm to 9pm.

Mrs Walker said the event wouldn’t have happened without the support from Central Highlands Regional Council.

“The support has been remarkable. Leisa Donlan deserves a special mention for the time and effort she has provided making sure these markets were run as smoothly as possible,” she said.

“Our Future Hope team worked so hard, especially on the night with so many visitors to our stall as well as at the gates greeting everyone, and all the stallholders who were patient with us as we navigated the complexity of such an event.

“A number of them have contacted me to say they had an amazing night.”

The event was created as a way to fundraise for local charities that support the Emerald community.

Funds raised from the first event will go directly to nominated charity Yumba Bimbi.

“Thank you Emerald for coming along to make the Twilight on Egerton a resounding success,” Mrs Walker said.

The next event will be in theme with the festive season, with a chance for locals to do their last minute gift shopping at the Christmas Twilight on Egerton night markets on December 5.

“The Christmas markets will take over two blocks – Anakie to Opal – which will accommodate more visitors as well as allow extra space for stalls,” Mrs Walker said.

“And we will do our best to get lots more food stalls for this one.”