First look at new Star Wars movie

John Boyega and all the main cast were seen filming the new Star Wars just outside London. Picture: ISO Images

STAR Wars fans can get their first look at the next instalment of the franchise right here.

The film, which is only known as Star Wars 9, is currently in production just outside of London, with John Boyega and Oscar Isaac pictured on set on Thursday, reports The Sun .

Boyega, who plays Finn, looked completely relaxed as he waited with Isaac, Poe Dameron, between takes.

Boyega, 26, plays Finn in the franchise. Picture: ISO Images

The filming, which is taking place in a top secret location, is just a few kilometres outside of the capital.

Large groups of extras could be seen milling around, all dressed in oversized camouflage coats.

Others were wrapped up in dirty black and grey coats and they were seen listening intently to their instructions before filming started.

Chewbacca was also spotted filming some scenes next to a horse that was covered with grey fur.

Actor Joonas Suotamo, who plays the iconic character, looked exhausted as he took off the top part of his costume to get some air.

Chewbacca’s back - and he’s not impressed. Picture: ISO Images

Later rain stopped play and the cast and crew were forced to take shelter.

Suotamo sat and talked to some of the crew from under his umbrella at the top of the hill where he had been filming his scenes.

He later took shelter from the rain. Picture: ISO Images

The film has been shrouded in secrecy since it was revealed it had started production.

It is being directed by JJ Abrams, the visionary behind the The Force Awakens.

When asked about returning to work on Star Wars 9, he said he'd wanted "to go beyond, and do better than we did in 7".

Earlier this year, The Sun revealed how Ewan McGregor was returning for Star Wars 9.

However, bosses are so keen to keep his role a secret he will be working on his scenes behind closed doors.

The Scottish actor last played Obi-Wan in 2005's Revenge Of The Sith.

A source said: "Ewan will secretly film for the next Star Wars movie.

"Disney have been mulling over a stand-alone film for Obi-Wan. There have been concerns about getting the story right."

Plenty of extras were also seen waiting on set. Picture: ISO Images

Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran and Mark Hamill are all also returning.

Carrie Fisher will not appear in Star Wars 9 however, despite her brother Todd revealing they had given Disney permission to use footage of her.

LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy said earlier this year: "[Todd] was probably confused because we finished everything in [Episode VIII]. [Fisher's] absolutely phenomenal in the movie and we were so happy to complete shooting in the summer.

"Unfortunately [Fisher] passed away, so by the time we were well underway with Episode IX, in our thoughts we had not written the script yet but we regrouped, we started over in January."

Although the plot has been kept under wraps, fans already know this is the last instalment that will be based around the Skywalker family.

Star Wars 9 will be released in December 2019.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.