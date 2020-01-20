Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A house in Sydney Street, Ayr is fully engulfed in flames. Photo: Mikayla Mayoh
A house in Sydney Street, Ayr is fully engulfed in flames. Photo: Mikayla Mayoh
News

FIRST PHOTOS: Man unaccounted for as house burns

by MIKAYLA MAYOH, CAS GARVEY
20th Jan 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fire and rescue crews have arrived at the scene of a fire south of Townsville, where a set of units are fully engulfed and threatening neighbouring properties.

The property was "well involved" by fire when crews arrived, and neighbours are being evacuated for safety as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Initial reports are an elderly resident lives inside and cannot be located.

The house is well involved.
The house is well involved.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said they received a triple-0 call about 9am, with crews arriving four minutes later.

"Four crews arrived to find the building well involved, it looks like it's two flats and crews have gone in with breathing apparatus to fight the fire internally," she said

MORE TO COME.

editors picks emergency services fire emergency house fire missing person photos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic end in search for missing woman

        premium_icon Tragic end in search for missing woman

        News Over 100 people had been involved in the wide scale search.

        FIRST LOOK: Central Highlands Australia Day award nominees

        FIRST LOOK: Central Highlands Australia Day award nominees

        News Communities recognise their true blue Aussie heroes.

        Miner death details released as more inspectors deployed

        premium_icon Miner death details released as more inspectors deployed

        Business The tyre fitter was found trapped underneath a wheel assembly

        Medical student inspired by Emerald practitioner

        premium_icon Medical student inspired by Emerald practitioner

        News A hands on regional experience for aspiring medical practitioners.