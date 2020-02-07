Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Michael and Brianna Morgan have announced they’re expecting their first child.
Michael and Brianna Morgan have announced they’re expecting their first child.
Rugby League

FIRST PICS: Cowboys captain’s adorable baby announcement

by CAS GARVEY
7th Feb 2020 9:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN AN adorable announcement, Cowboys captain Michael Morgan's wife Brianna has announced the pair are expecting their first child.

"HELLO BABY," Brianna wrote on her Instagram page.

"Arriving August 2020 - we can't wait to meet you little one."

Cowboys teammate John Asiata commented on the post, writing "congratulations guys, that is awesome. All the best and God bless."

Player Justin O'Neill's wife Chantelle also commented, saying "Yayyyyyyy congratulations gorg so happy for u both xx"

Brianna also shared an intimate snap of her growing baby bump in her gym gear, as well as an adorable ultrasound photo of Baby Morgan.

 

North Queensland Cowboys captain Michael Morgan and wife Brianna have announced they're expecting their first child. Photo: Instagram/Brianna Morgan
North Queensland Cowboys captain Michael Morgan and wife Brianna have announced they're expecting their first child. Photo: Instagram/Brianna Morgan

 

North Queensland Cowboys captain Michael Morgan and wife Brianna have announced they're expecting their first child. Photo: Instagram/Brianna Morgan
North Queensland Cowboys captain Michael Morgan and wife Brianna have announced they're expecting their first child. Photo: Instagram/Brianna Morgan

 

The pair have been together for more than a decade, and this will be their first child.

They regularly share snaps to their Instagram accounts of their two dogs - a Golden retriever named Oscar and a terrier, Jessie.

Michael and Brianna tied the knot at Picnic Bay, Magnetic Island in October 2018.

Since then, Mrs Morgan has opened a women's gym with her sister Natalia Holmes, who is married to returned Cowboy Valentine.

More Stories

Show More
baby celebrity pregnancy cowboys footy nrl sports captain

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEAT THE LOCALS: Butcher and family man

        MEAT THE LOCALS: Butcher and family man

        News Jason O’Loughlin gets away with being childish.

        Coal giant wants to sell CQ mine

        premium_icon Coal giant wants to sell CQ mine

        Business Company reveals intentions for site in financial update

        Two-car incident near Comet

        premium_icon Two-car incident near Comet

        News Emergency services were called about 3pm today.

        Safe hang-out for region’s youth

        premium_icon Safe hang-out for region’s youth

        News There will be free food, Wi-Fi, video games, board games, ping pong and so much...