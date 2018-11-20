Menu
IN TROUBLE: Michael McCormack and Ken O'Dowd check out the police vehicles.
News

First responders are first rate

Kristen Booth
by
20th Nov 2018 3:00 PM

EMERALD emergency service crews were thrilled to receive a visit from national leaders on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd recognised the importance of first responders at the Combined Emergency Services Day at Morton Park.

Mr McCormack said it was great to see volunteers and professionals integrate with the community, giving locals a chance to meet them.

Ken O'Dowd and Michael McCormack meet the locals at the Emerald Combined Emergency Services Day on November 18.
"First responders are so important, particularly in times of crisis, and when you see climate and weather at its worst, you see Australians at their best,” he said.

"They are professionals and also most of them are volunteers.

"They're the people you want to see in times of crisis. They give up their time, they give up their nights, their weekends to serve others.

"They do an amazing job and they save lives.”

Mr McCormack said social days also encouraged others to take up the cause.

"Young people can see that they can volunteer or there could potentially be a career there for them,” he said.

"We need more people willing to put their hands up for those sorts of jobs.

"Every kids loves a fire truck and when the police put on the sirens.”

Central Queensland News

