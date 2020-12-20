FIRST RESULTS: How schools performed in ATAR

Early ATAR results reveal Queensland students have put in the work for their senior schooling, with some schools reporting more than 50 per cent of students achieving an ATAR of 90 or above.

Brisbane Grammar School was one of the top schools with four graduates achieving the highest Australian Tertiary Admission Rank of 99.95, and 70.57 per cent achieving a 90 or above.

Headmaster Anthony Micallef said four students achieved the top rank of 99.95 per cent.

"The degree of buy-in and commitment from the Seniors of 2020 has been extraordinary, as these results attest," he said.

"Nothing in this year has been typical or expected but the results speak to the sustained focus of the BGS community on practising excellence in everything we do."

Under the new Queensland Certificate of Education, a $130 million state government initiative, students no longer receive an Overall position or OP, instead an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank between 0 and 99.95.

Under the new system students must consent for their ATAR to be provided to schools, with 82 per cent of all students this year opting in so far.

In Corinda, St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School saw an impressive 100 per cent of students achieve grades A to C for their outcomes.

With a median ATAR of 92.90, three of their students achieved perfect subject scores with 69 per cent of students scoring a 90 or higher.

Forest Lake's St John's College has seen one of the highest percentage of academic results in their history, with 9 per cent of the year 12 Cohort achieving an equivalent of OP 1-2.

Rockhampton Grammar School student Sansuka De Silva got a ATAR 99.95.

Stuartholme School Principal Kristen Sharpehas congratulated the class of 2020 on their "outstanding" results.

"We are unreservedly proud of our results, with 44.3 per cent of students achieving an ATAR of 90 or higher and 19 per cent 95 or higher," she said.

Justin Holland from Matthew Flinders Anglican College in Buderim also received an ATAR of 99.95.

"I would also like to congratulate five of our students who will be receiving an Academic Commendation from QCAA for achieving straight A results in six General Subjects.

Craigslea State High School in Chermside West had 65 ATAR students and 20 of those received a result over 90.00.

With the highest result at 99.55 per cent, 30.7 per cent of ATAR students achieved over 90.00.

Loreto College in Coorparoo has seen 43 per cent of students receive a result of 90 and above, placing them in the top 10 per cent in the state.

Grace Thomas from Sunshine Coast Grammar School received an ATAR of 99.95.

Results from Brisbane Boys' College have put them among the top performing academic schools in the state, with 9.3 per cent of students receiving an ATAR of 99 and above, and three students with a 99.95.

Brisbane Girls Grammar student Matina Samios received a 99.95.

In Toowoomba, The Glennie School had 16 students reaching a result of 90 or above.

The Glennie School Principal Mary Anne Evans said each student had worked hard to establish a pathway through academic results, ATAR scores, traineeships and certificate qualifications.

"The Glennie Year 12 students accomplished outstanding academic results in 2020 through hard work and acquiring new skills, providing them with an excellent platform from which to launch themselves into life after school,"

St Hilda's boarding student Phoebe Grosser was "absolutely ecstatic" when she opened her ATAR of 99.95 from her family's property in the Northern Rivers of NSW.

"The ATARs came out about 40 minutes early and I was out on a run, so everyone was texting me to say results were out, so I dashed home doing the fastest two kilometres of my life, went up to the house, opened the laptop and checked.

Phoebe Grosser was "absolutely ecstatic" when she opened her ATAR of 99.95.

"I was shaking before hand, I had an inkling of hope that I had done well, and it was just a massive relief that all the work since Year 10 has paid off, it was fantastic, such as weight off my shoulders."

St Hilda's Principal Wendy Lauman said she congratulated Phoebe on managing her senior year.

"As a boarder she dealt with the border closures with extraordinary composure, continued to achieve at the highest standards, and inspired her peers and younger students to embrace the challenges of intellectual rigour," she said.

West Moreton Anglican College had four students achieve OP 1 and OP 2 equivalents with Rupert Lupton the highest ranking student at 99.8, followed by Damian Bellew at 99.65, Henry Bischoff at 98.90 and Carl Flotmann on 98.65.

Twins Carl Flottman and Christoper Flotmann achieved 100 per cent in their Music Extension external exam, with Damien Bellew and Hannah Jones also achieving the perfect score in English and Design exams respectively.

Carl Flottmann also achieved 100 per cent in both external and internal results combined for Music Extension.

Sunshine Coast Grammar School had 11.11 per cent of students achieving an ATAR of 98.9 or above and a further 47.78 per cent scoring above an ATAR of 91.5 or above.

Principal at Sunshine Coast Grammar School, Mrs Maria Woods is delighted with the results.

"The results achieved are a reflection of the hard work, commitment and positive attitude these students have displayed towards their studies. We are incredibly proud of our Year 12 cohort and congratulate them on their outstanding achievements," she said.

Somerville House students Adeleine Watson achieved a 99.95 and Ally Leissmann achieved a 99.9.

The Whitsunday Anglican School had 21 of their students attain an ATAR of 90 and above, speaking to their reputation as a leading regional Queensland school.

