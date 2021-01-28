First step in coronial inquest into fatal bus crash begins

A pre-inquest conference into the death of Casey Brown in a fatal bus crash in the Whitsundays begins today.

The 19 year old was killed on February 16, 2016.

He had been a passenger on a Whitsunday Transit bus travelling from Airlie Beach to Proserpine when it left Shute Harbour Road about 1pm and crashed into a ditch.

Casey Brown was killed in the Whitsunday bus crash in February 2016.

More stories:

The alleged drink-driver charged over fatal crash named

CQ man accused of rape, holding a child hostage

The bus was not required to be fitted with seatbelts.

Two people also lost limbs and another eight, including a baby, were taken to hospital in what has been labelled one of the region's worst road incidents.

The inquest will explore a number of issues including if seatbelts on the bus or a slower speed could have prevented Mr Brown's death.

The scene of the fatal bus crash at Cannon Valley on Shute Harbour Road.

More stories:

Why a young Mackay worker faced court over her boss's nudes

What sparked this Eimeo man's fitness journey

Central Coroner David O'Connell will also question if the State Government should reconsider whether route buses should be required to have compliant lap/sash seatbelts for the driver and all passengers, and if this should be done immediately or over a fixed time frame.

Other issues include what caused the bus to veer off the road and roll, if buses such as these should travel at a fixed maximum speed - even if it is lower than the speed zone - and if any new bus should be fitted with seat belts.

Casey Brown

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription