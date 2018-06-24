First women's State of Origin thrilling victory for NSW

NRLW: Chelsea Baker's and Kody House's quest for State of Origin glory ended in heart-breaking fashion with a 16-10 loss to NSW.

In what was the first of its type under the Origin banner, this women's game between Queensland Maroons and NSW Blues delivered.

Nellie Doherty medallist Isabelle Kelly scored the winning try.

It was a titanic struggle and scores were locked at 10-10 before best afield Kelly's heroics.

The even highlighted the quality of women's rugby league and according to ex-Calliope Rooster House, it will only get better.

"It was such a tough game in the last five minutes with both teams trying really hard to win,” she said.

It was barnstorming run by Kelly in the final minutes of the game as she sliced through the Queensland defence to crash over the try line for the final score of 16-10.

Despite the heartbreaking result, House was positive about the future of the Holden State of Origin, with the first one played in front of 6824 fans on Friday night at North Sydney Oval.

"The attendance by female fans at the game and over a million television viewers shows it really has a bright future,” she said.

"There has been a definite re-brand of the game and the media coverage of it has been good to make it bigger and better.”

She said there would now be a new generation to inspire future players.

"(Darren) Lockyer and Greg Inglis were two players I looked up to when I first started to play league and Inglis I admire because he's such a humble great player,” she said.

"Now with this game we have a future and a pathway to inspire a generation of girls to play league.

"It was awesome seeing these young girls, even Blues supporters, come up to us Queensland players asking us for autographs.”

Even though House was on for 15 minutes before a quad injury had her replaced, she still worked hard to make her presence felt to the opposition.

"I had some hit-ups and made a few tackles while on the field,” she said.

"We always play hard against NSW and it's hard to stomach a loss like that because no Queenslander likes to lose to them.”