Fish wisely or stay at home

Ben Kynaston caught this coral trout at the reef last weekend.

THINKING of going fishing this long weekend?

The bottom line is you can, but only for essential reasons.

With even tighter restrictions in place over Easter, the government is urging people to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

That message is also aimed at fishers looking to take the boat out.

If you are fishing for food or using your boat for essential travel you can still throw a line in, but stick to the two-person rule and remember to social distance.

When picking a boat ramp, remember to only travel within your local area.

That means Mackay fishers are advised not to drive to boat ramps at Seaforth or other areas that require longer travel. Flout the rules and you could risk copping a $1300 fine.

A Seaforth police officer has warned boaties that although it is acceptable to go fishing, he would be turning away people that had travelled from outside the Seaforth area.

Boat ramps you can use in Mackay include River Street boat ramp, Eimeo boat ramp, Bucasia boat ramp, McCreadys Creek boat ramp and Constant Creek boat ramp.

If you do choose to stay home this weekend, take the opportunity to do some tackle maintenance.

When washing reels, don't loosen the drag as this will cause water to seep into the drag washers.

Make sure to avoid using a high pressure setting on the hose as this can blast sand, salt or water into the reel. Dry the reel with a rag and after a few minutes use a spray like WD-40 to lubricate the reel. Leave to dry.

If you are think it is time to have your reel serviced, places like Tackle World are still open in Mackay.