Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
News

Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

by Aneeka Simonis
11th Dec 2020 8:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A group of fishermen have been rescued after a night stranded at sea near Gippsland.

Emergency services were called to waters about 7km south of Port Welshpool following reports three fishermen were clinging to the hull of their 4.5m capsized boat.

The men had been holding on for several hours before managing to retrieve a phone and contact triple-0.

 

 

The police Air Wing was sent out to search for the fishermen, located west of Snake Island.

The Port Welshpool Coast Guard rescued the men before they were taken to hospital.

Water Police will attend the scene later on Friday to retrieve the upturned boat and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

Originally published as Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

search and rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School leavers and unemployed offered free or cheap training

        Premium Content School leavers and unemployed offered free or cheap training

        News An excellent opportunity to learn new skills is being offered to school leavers and those who lost their job during the pandemic.

        How CQ fireys will use drones in emergency events

        Premium Content How CQ fireys will use drones in emergency events

        Rural Seven officers are now taking part in the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System course...

        BUSTED: Two CQ men allegedly high-range drink driving

        Premium Content BUSTED: Two CQ men allegedly high-range drink driving

        Crime Police fed up with the behaviour, will crack down on drivers over Christmas.

        See who Capras face in 2021 Intrust Super Cup opener

        Premium Content See who Capras face in 2021 Intrust Super Cup opener

        Rugby League QRL releases draw for premier men’s statewide competition.