DOORS OPEN: Gabriel Palmer and Andrew Eriksen from the Emerald PCYC.
News

Fitness fans back in action at Emerald PCYC

Timothy Cox
17th Jun 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Emerald PCYC this week raised the shutters on its gym, allowing customers to flex muscles left languid since the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Bookings are now required for 45-minute workouts to limit the number of attendees to 20 at a time.

Sessions are available each hour from 6am to 7pm on weekdays and from 6am to 10am on Saturdays and Sundays.

The staff cleans equipment in the remaining 15 minutes of each block.

Emerald relief branch manager Kevin Ongheen said it had been busy from day one.

“Our gym users have been super happy to be back in the PCYC gym,” he said.

“At 5.45am on Monday morning we had customers ready to resume their fitness training.

“It’s so exciting to have our friends and customers, both old and new, back in the gym training and bringing it all back to life.”

Users of the gym must sanitise their hands when entering, write down their names and contact details, and carry provided disinfectant with them to keep equipment hygienic for others.

Showers and drinking fountains are not operating.

“We thank all of our customers for their ongoing support and patience as we all adjust to operating the Gym in a COVID-19 environment,” Mr Ongheen said.

“The PCYC crew are delighted to have the gym open again and are looking forward to all of our other activities resuming when the government gives approval.”

The PCYC posts updates on its Facebook page. Bookings are made online.

