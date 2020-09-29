Menu
Central Highlands Regional Council is looking for qualified fitness instructors to lead free classes as part of the Healthy Active Highlands program.
News

Fitness instructors to lead free classes for community

Kristen Booth
29th Sep 2020 5:15 PM
QUALIFIED fitness instructors are being asked to offer their services to help encourage people across the region get involved in a range of fitness classes.

The Healthy Active Highlands program will be back from March to May next year, offering free fitness classes to encourage people to get out and get active.

Council first delivered the program in 2018 with Queensland Government assistance under the Get Out Get Active Program and has repeated the program each year since.

Locals from Blackwater, Emerald, Springsure and Capella can get involved in a range of activities including circuits, yoga, pilates, functional training and dance fitness.

Central Highlands Regional Council is looking for qualified fitness instructors to join the program, to co-ordinate and deliver safe, enjoyable and professional classes for the length of the program.

Instructors must complete a council induction, collect and record attendee information on the council’s preferred system, submit regular reports and weekly invoices.

Instructors must also wear the council’s Healthy Active Highlanders program polo shirt.

Expressions of interest are open from October 1 to 30. Applicants can submit their interest by completing an online form, or hard copy forms are also available for submissions via email, post or in person at council’s customer service centres.

