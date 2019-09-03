Menu
The Gold Coast home of Instagram influencer and fitness entrepreneur Ashy Bines is going under the hammer.
The Gold Coast home of Instagram influencer and fitness entrepreneur Ashy Bines is going under the hammer.
Fitness star’s luxury home steals the spotlight

by Jessica Brown
3rd Sep 2019 5:19 PM

HOUSE hunters are tipped to descend on the Gold Coast home of fitness guru and social media influencer Ashy Bines in droves when it heads under the hammer.

An auction is scheduled for the luxury Broadbeach Waters property on September 4 following a month-long marketing campaign.

Ms Bines, who has more than 840,000 Instagram followers, has reportedly moved one street back from the beach.

The social media star bought the house six years ago.
The social media star bought the house six years ago.

Listing agent Grant Stephens, of Harcourts Coastal Broadbeach, said there had been more than 60 inspections of the property throughout the past month with some prospective buyers already registered to bid.

"There's not a lot of six bedroom homes around to start with, and the view has been really, really popular," he said.

"It's been quite well received, hopefully we can get some good bids (on the) night."

 

The house’s waterfront position is one of its standout features.
The house's waterfront position is one of its standout features.

 

 

Mr Stephens said if it didn't sell under the hammer, it wouldn't take long to be snapped up shortly after.

Property records show Ms Bines bought the sprawling house for more than $1 million in September 2013.

It won a Housing Industry Association Award in the same year.

An expansive entertainment deck with an outdoor kitchen overlooking a pool, 40m of main river frontage, L-shaped fish tank built into the home office's wall and upstairs retreat are among its standout features.

The auction will be held onsite at 6.30pm with doors opening for inspections at 5.30pm.

It has an open floorplan that flows seamlessly outdoors.
It has an open floorplan that flows seamlessly outdoors.
