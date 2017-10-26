Tiff Hall’s 'bloated stomach' photo shocks instagram

Tiff Hall says she is not pregnant, just bloated from stress and her period.

Tiff Hall says she is not pregnant, just bloated from stress and her period.

FITNESS star and former The Biggest Loser trainer Tiffiny Hall is famous for her rock-hard abs and we're used to seeing amazing photos of her fit body on Instagram. But this time she's shared something a little different.

"I almost didn't post this, but trainers have bad days too and it's important to share the highs and the lows with you," Hall wrote on Instagram today, alongside a photo of her bloated stomach.

"There's a reason I've been posting #throwback pics the last couple of days, and that's because I've been hit with full on bloating (I'm not pregnant!!). Sensitive tum, TTOM [That Time Of The Month], stress bloating. It gets so bad sometimes my clothes don't fit," she wrote.

Hall believes her bloating is her body's way of reminding her to slow down and take it easy.

"Your body has a powerful way of reminding you about the importance of balance, so when the bloating hits that's what I try to remember.

"Don't over train, over eat, over stress, over commit, overwhelm - you'll end up worse in the long run. I'm often asked my number one tip for gut health and I say MOVE. Yup it can be uncomfortable, but it'll make you feel better I promise," she wrote.

Hall, who is married to comedian Ed Kavalee, gave birth to her son Arnold late last year and has been open about her difficult pregnancy.

"I put on 30kg, I was sick the whole time right up until my last contraction and all I wanted was sausage rolls," Hall told news.com.au in January.

"My pregnancy didn't go to plan, but it delivered me a healthy baby. I just embraced it and was proud of what my body achieved," Hall said.

She was constantly sick and unable to train, so she lost most of her fitness.

"I couldn't do a full squat. I had to use the couch. The fact that I couldn't do a push up…It's so strange. My body collapsed because my core was so weak," Hall said.

"I've had to start on the lowest fitness level. I have a long way to go. My goal is to get up to five push ups on my knees. I've had to really work hard and it's given me a greater appreciation for others who start from scratch with no strength.

"I have so much more empathy now, because I could deliver the exercises before [giving birth] but now I really understand how frustrating it is for new mums."

Now Hall has well and truly got her fitness back, more than 12 months after giving birth. But she says she's been "slow and steady" with her approach.

"I didn't have a six pack three weeks later. People say 'Please give me a magic pill Tiff!' But it's just consistency and discipline. It's really boring," she told news.com.au in April.

"It's still only 20 minutes a day, but I want to say to people following me on my fitness journey, 20 minutes a day over seven months has added up to amazing results."

She's certainly not still smashing the sausage rolls either.

How much exercise to burn off a treat?: How hard do you need to work to make up for an indulgent treat?

"But I want to reiterate that I have not dieted. I am still fully breastfeeding and if I were to diet, as soon as I drop my calories or don't eat enough, my milk supply is affected.

"On the weekend I had fish and chips with Ed because I felt a bit depleted. I just don't want people thinking 'She's been on some crazy diet'. It's absolutely impossible with breastfeeding."

As well as her 20-minutes-a-day workouts, Hall goes to the gym for an hour, once a week, to challenge herself with strength and conditioning exercises.