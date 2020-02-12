Fitzroy catchment put on flood watch after rainfall

The Fitzroy River will continue to swell while rain continues to fall all over the region.

Yesterday a minor flood warning was issued for the entire Fitzroy catchment with a focal point on stretches of the Dawson River.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the high river levels were attributed to rain that fell last week and at the weekend.

“Showers and storms are possible over the next few days which may lead to renewed river level rises,” a BOM statement read.

Duckworth Creek at Bluff burst its bank after 89mm, taken by Cathy Draper Hoare

Water levels also remain high further upstream with levels exceeding 2.5m at in the stretch of the Dawson between Taroom and Theodore.

The river level at Theodore was 7.02m (Below Minor) at 7am Tuesday.

The Dawson River at Theodore is expected to remain below the 8m minor flood level during the next few days, but small rises are expected later in the week.

Downstream of Theodore, levels were at five metres and expected to rise.

River levels in the Nogoa and Mackenzie remain high but steady.

In the 24-hour period between mid-day Monday and Tuesday, falls exceeding 20mm expanded west of Emerald into the Central West.

Multiple data collection points between Emerald and Baralaba recorded between 100-130mm.

However, despite the immense amount of water in the Fitzroy Basin, a spokesman from BOM said the Bureau was not expecting a flood warning for the lower Fitzroy.

The Fitzroy River at Riverslea reached 5.69m and rising yesterday afternoo, but would need to reach 15m for a minor flood to occur.

The weekly outlook promises more rain for the coming days with the heavier falls expected today and tomorrow before easing as the week continues.

Stronger falls are also expected closer to the coast with the chances of large totals depleting to the west.

Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast can expect up to 20mm tomorrow while Emerald can expect up to 6mm.

Expected rain will drop heading into Thursday with only a max of 10mm expected on the coast and 4mm in Emerald.

Rain for the last week in Queensland

It will remain dry besides the occasional shower for the remainder of the week and the weekend until more rain from Monday.

The rain that has already fallen has brought joy, but also caused headaches across the region.

Some residents are all smiles after the recent falls filled dams. For others, the rain has brought headaches.

Back and major roads have been cut off across the region including the Capricorn Highway which was shut for hours yesterday.

Fairy Bower Road was also closed at Scrubby Creek as floodwaters became too high to make the crossing.

BHPs Blackwater Mine was also declared “inaccessible” yesterday due to high floodwaters and urged worker not to travel to site.

While a few days of respite will come around over the weekend, there remains a slight threat of tropical cyclone Uesi tracking west.

The system currently sits just west of New Caledonia at category three.

The Australian and Fijian forecast agencies are at a consensus, expecting it to track south and weaken into a low-pressure system rolling down the east coast south of Brisbane.

“On this track, it will enter the far southern parts of the Eastern Region by late week,” Bom forecasters said.

Blackwater police have advised the flood water at Blackwater Creek is still rising.

“The cyclone is expected to weaken as a tropical system or may undergo extra-tropical transition as it enters the region.

“Despite its tropical status, the system is likely to maintain a strong core with gale to storm force winds on its ­eastern quadrants with heavy rainfall as it moves closer and to the west of Lord Howe Island late Friday or on Saturday.”

There is a very low chance of another cyclone forming in the Coral Sea in the next three days.

Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam has recorded no rise, but Callide Dam registered a one per cent rise.