Five children have been charged over a stolen orange Commodore after a three-hour police operation and posting photo on social media.
Crime

Young Instagram car nappers busted by cops

by Grace Mason
4th Mar 2020 2:17 PM
FIVE children, two just 12, have been charged over a stolen orange Commodore after a three-hour police operation in Port Douglas.

A picture of the highly recognisable vehicle was circulated around social media yesterday with a number of youths posing in and around it.

Police found the car dumped on a Port Douglas street late on Tuesday, setting up a cordon before finding the five youths hiding in a garden bed.

The group of four girls and a boy, aged between 12 and 16, are facing a total of 39 property-related offences.

The large-scale operation to arrest the alleged offenders involved the Cairns Property Crime Squad, Cairns CIB and Cairns Dog Squad officers.

Multiple officers travelled from Cairns to Port Douglas after local officers spotted the car dumped on Helmet St.

Officers identified several recent burglary offences in the immediate area and a police cordon was set up after a group of youths were seen to flee into nearby bushland.

Two Dog Squad teams scoured the area.

A systematic and comprehensive ground search paid off at approximately 6.40pm, when five youths were allegedly located hiding in the perimeter garden bed of a Barrier St residence.

The charges for the group are as follows:

• A 12-year-old Mooroobool boy was charged with two counts each of burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, as well as single counts of entering premises and committing wilful damage, possession of stolen property and receiving tainted property.

• A 12-year-old Cooya Beach girl was charged with one count of burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

• A 13-year-old Manoora girl was charged with two counts of burglary, three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and one count of entering premises and committing wilful damage.

• A 14-year-old Manoora girl was charged with three counts each of burglary, five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, as well as one count of stealing.

• A 16-year-old Manoora girl was charged with four counts each of burglary, six counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and single counts of stealing, entering premises and committing wilful damage, possession of stolen property and trespass.

The five children are scheduled to appear in the Cairns Children's Court and investigations into the incidents are continuing.

