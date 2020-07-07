Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A vehicle collided with a tree at Blenheim.
A vehicle collided with a tree at Blenheim.
News

Five children injured after vehicle ploughs into tree

Michael Nolan
7th Jul 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Five children and one adult have been transported to the Ipswich Hospital in the stable condition after their car hit a tree.

Each patient had minor injuries. 

10AM: Five young people, from primary-school aged to their early teens, are in the hands of paramedics after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the vehicle struck the tree on Laidley-Mount Berryman Rd at Blenheim, about 9.30am.

Several of the injured children will require a trip to hospital, however the QAS spokeswoman said their injuries appeared to be minor.

An adult was also injured.

Two QAS crews are at the crash site while another two have been called to assist with transporting the injured children.

MORE STORIES

Man dies in two vehicle crash west of Toowoomba

Paramedics called to a string of Toowoomba crashes

 

 

editors picks
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QME back for 2020: What you need to know

        premium_icon QME back for 2020: What you need to know

        Business First line-up of industry speakers for QME 2020 in Mackay.

        NAMED: 40+ people to front Emerald court

        premium_icon NAMED: 40+ people to front Emerald court

        News See the full list of people appearing in Emerald Magistrates Court today.

        ‘A kick in the guts’: Cruel blow for sacked CQ miner

        premium_icon ‘A kick in the guts’: Cruel blow for sacked CQ miner

        Employment Labour hire worker, 64, says his treatment at mine was ‘deadset wrong’.

        Coal price pain compounded by China tension: Economist

        premium_icon Coal price pain compounded by China tension: Economist

        Business How Aus-China tensions could impact country’s recovery.