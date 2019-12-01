Five crocs removed to reduce risk of attacks

FIVE crocodiles measuring up to 3.5m have been removed from Townsville region waterways this year.

A total of 45 crocodiles across the state have been removed from the wild this year under the Queensland Government's Crocodile Management Plan.

The same number of crocodiles were removed from Queensland waters in the same period last year.

The five in the Townsville region ranged in size from 1.1-3.5m.

The Queensland Crocodile Management Plan aims to reduce the risk of crocodile attacks while ensuring ongoing wild crocodile conservation.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the State Government was committed to keeping the public safe while observing humane practices.

"Any crocodiles that pose a high risk to public safety are removed, regardless of length, under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan," she said.

"We are striking the right balance between ensuring public safety as the main priority, while also supporting the conservation of estuarine crocodile populations in the wild."

The State Government allocated $6 million to improve crocodile habitat areas across Queensland in this year's budget over two years.

Ms Enoch said the money pledged would help crocodile conservation.

"Once finalised, the data from this program will provide a strong scientific basis to guide the future management of crocodiles," she said.

Ms Enoch pointed out that her party would not adopt a quick fix stance over controlling the Queensland crocodile population.

"While we know there are some political parties who have been calling for a cull, the fact is that a cull is not a solution to the risks posed by crocodiles," she said.

"It would give the public a false sense of safety, leading to complacency and an increased risk of attacks."

Ms Enoch acknowledged the estuarine crocodile had been listed as vulnerable under the Nature Conservation legislative framework for many years.

"In Queensland, estuarine crocodiles have been protected since 1974, when they were hunted to the brink of extinction, and their populations are still recovering," she said.