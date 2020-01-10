Five decades of customer service success

NEARLY fifty years ago, Harold and Merleen Braun bought a little shack on Peak Downs Street in Capella.

The newsagent and gift shop was called Capella Agencies, and about eight years ago their son Geoffrey Braun took the reins.

“I’m born and bred here,” he said.

“I’ve been in the business itself for probably 30 years.

“We’re a general purpose store. All the little things add up to make it work. We do the lotto, newspapers, magazines, gifts, toys.”

The man at the head of Capella Agencies attributed five successful decades to a simple principle.

“Business has survived on good customer service,” Mr Braun said.

“People come back. We must be doing something right.”

Before taking over, Mr Braun decided with his parents to pivot the business towards rural products.

“It developed into hardware and rural products like ag chemicals and fencing,” he said.

“We were working on the needs of the town, what people wanted.

“The hardware will continue to be the crux of it now, but each little part on its own won’t survive.”

Many people were to thank for the store’s fruitful history.

“I’m very appreciative of my staff,” Mr Braun said.

“Some have been here for over 20 years. I’ve got a good crew.

“And thank you to all the loyal customers. It only works because of them.”

He said business “goes up and down”, but would be boosted by an expected increase in nearby mining work.

“There are more mines opening up, which will help,” Mr Braun said.

“Rural customers, they’d be my biggest supporters. Also the engineers in the mines.”

Capella Agencies celebrates 50 years in February. It is located at 69 Peak Downs Street, Capella.