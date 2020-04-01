POLICE say weapons were involved in a fight at a house in suburban Burnie in the early hours of Sunday which resulted in the death of a young father.

Police allege the 23-year-old died after being targeted by a group at the property in Burnie.

The crime scene in Burnie. Picture: HELEN KEMPTON

Detective Inspector Rob Gunton said the suspicious death was not related to drugs and bikie gangs were not involved.

Five people, four men and a woman, are in custody but no-one has yet been charged in relation to the man's death.

"The man had other people with him but he was the focus of the attack," Det Insp Gunton said.

A post mortem will be conducted on the man's body tomorrow.

He says police arrived to a "fairly traumatic scene" when they arrived at the scene at 3am.

The property at which he was attacked was not the deceased man's house. He is a Burnie local however.

He said all of those involved were known to each other.

EARLIER: A MAN has died after sustaining critical injuries in an early morning altercation, Tasmania Police say.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene at Ritchie Ave, Burnie, about 3am on Sunday.

Investigations indicated the parties were known to each other.

Five people are now in custody over the incident.

Police said the man died in the North West Regional Hospital a short time ago.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and loved ones at this difficult time," Tasmania Police said.

Police and forensics remain at the scene conducting investigations.

Anyone with information should contact Burnie Police on 131 444 or anonymously to

Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au

Originally published as Five in custody after 'altercation' death