Five men in custody in relation to week-long crime spree

MEN CHARGED: Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old have been charged but the other men are assisting with police investigations

FIVE men are in custody as Rockhampton police continue investigations into a week long crime spree of alleged property offences, fuel drive-offs and arson.

A 21-year-old and a 19-year-old have been charged but the other men are assisting with police investigations.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the men were found thanks to CCTV and "good old fashioned" police work.

"We are very pleased to have five people off the streets going into Christmas break and hopefully everyone can have a quieter and safe Christmas going into the new year," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

A 21-year-old was taken into custody on Monday and was charged with domestic violence offences, two counts of stealing in relation to fuel drive-offs, two unlawful uses of a motor vehicle and two counts of arson.

While he was charged with driving the bronze Kia wagon found torched near Bunnings on Monday, he was not charged with the arson or armed hold-up of a pizza delivery driver.

Snr Sgt Peachey said his arson charges related to a Suzuki Swift allegedly torched on Port Curtis Rd on December 17.

"Further investigations are ongoing," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

The 19-year-old was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with arson in relation to the bronze wagon.

He was also charged with two unlawful uses of motor vehicles, stealing, a breach of bail and possession of dangerous drugs.

Three other men were taken into custody about midday Tuesday and were assisting police with their inquiries.

"We are hoping through the next day or so we will have some developments obviously in regard to armed robbery but motor vehicle stealing and unlawful use of motor vehicle," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

He couldn't confirm if the men would be charged before police finished their interview process.

The 19-year-old will spend Christmas behind bars and front Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 26, while the 21-year-old's court date is January 20.