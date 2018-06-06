Menu
FIRE: Crews contained a fire at a Warwick home this morning.
News

Five people evacuated after fire at Warwick home

Elyse Wurm
by
6th Jun 2018 6:59 AM

FIRE crews rushed to a home on Coe St this morning where a fire had started behind a fireplace.

Five people were reportedly evacuated from the home at 1.46am.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was contained to the wall cavity behind the fireplace.

Two fire crews from Warwick responded to the call out.

Paramedics remained on scene while firefighters contained the fire.

No one was injured in the incident and crews left the scene at 2.49am.

fire house fire queensland ambulance services queensland fire and emergency services winter fire danger
Warwick Daily News

