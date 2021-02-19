Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A chemical spill has caused a major scare in an industrial estate and resulted in five people being taken to hospital.
A chemical spill has caused a major scare in an industrial estate and resulted in five people being taken to hospital.
News

Five people in hospital after chemical spill

by Darren Cartwright
19th Feb 2021 3:22 PM

A chemical spill in a light industrial estate south of Brisbane has forced five people to be taken to hospital.

Half a dozen fire crews and ambulance attended the premises in Bowhill Road, Willawong around 10.30am on Friday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services representative said tests were conducted on the area before the site was returned to the control of the manager of the premises.

"We had scientific officers on site and they did testing and sampling and there were no adverse readings," they said.

A Queensland Ambulance representative said the patients mainly suffered "irritations".

Three patients were taken to Mater Hospital and two were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Five people were taken to hospital after inhaling fumes at an semi-industrial estate at Willawong.
Five people were taken to hospital after inhaling fumes at an semi-industrial estate at Willawong.

 

Originally published as Five people in hospital after chemical spill

accident chemical spill

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He nailed the door shut’: mum killed as children watched

        Premium Content ‘He nailed the door shut’: mum killed as children watched

        Crime Mum-of-three Rachel Thulborn was in a controlling and violent relationship for five years when she finally mustered the courage to leave her tormentor.

        CQ citizen science project ticks all the boxes

        Premium Content CQ citizen science project ticks all the boxes

        Education The program was meant to involve residents in scientific discoveries.

        Byfield’s gem draws national attention in new TV series

        Premium Content Byfield’s gem draws national attention in new TV series

        Lifestyle Australians who have traded normal life to pursue their passions