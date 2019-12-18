Five things to do before 2020

WELCOME 2020: There are a range of New Year's Eve events to choose from across the region.

WELCOME 2020: There are a range of New Year's Eve events to choose from across the region.

ARE you staying in the region over the Christmas and new year period?

Here are five events to keep the family entertained.

White Christmas Gala Ball

ENJOY a festive night full of glitz and glamour at Emerald this Christmas. Roses and Beans are hosting their first ever White Christmas Gala Ball. The gala ball is being held as a fundraising event for the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre. Guests will be served canapes and drinks on arrival, cocktails and a three-course sit down alternate drop throughout the evening. Gather your friends and family for a night to remember at Emerald Town Hall from 6pm on December 20. Tickets cost $85 per person and can be purchased up until the night at Roses and Beans. The night wouldn’t be possible without major sponsor Kestral Coal.

Operation Rudolph

EXCITED Emerald children will be able to fill their stockings with snacking supplies on the night before Christmas. The annual Operation Rudolph lolly drop run on Christmas Eve will again light the town with festive cheer by parading the streets and throwing wrapped lollies to children. Led by Santa’s sleigh, the parade of festooned emergency service vehicles will begin at 5.30pm this year, with two separate, concurrent routes. To stay up to date about the routes or for more information visit the Operation Rudolph Facebook page.

Great Gatsby Party

WELCOME the new year with a Great Gatsby party at Blackwater. Dress up in your best 1920s outfit and enjoy the night of fun and entertainment at the Blackwater Country Club. There will be a prize for best dressed, a karaoke competition and a photo booth to capture memories of the night. The night is free for the entire family to attend. Nibble platters will be available for pre-order for $45. Contact the club for more information.

New Year’s Eve Races

SPEND New Year’s Eve trackside this year at the Emerald Jockey Club’s New Year’s Eve Bash.

Enjoy five local horse races, live music from 6pm and don’t miss the spectacular fireworks display at 8.30pm and midnight. There will be rides for children and plenty of food vendors throughout the day. Gates open at 2pm with the first race at 3pm. Entry costs $10, although children aged 12-years and under are free.

Cocktails in the Gidgee

SEE in the new year at a glamorous cocktail evening. Twin Hills Gala Inc Committee is hosting Adani Cocktails in the Gidgee at Twin Hills Campdraft & Rodeo Grounds on New Year’s Eve. All proceeds will support RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and Clermont local Brodie Perry, who was involved in a life-threatening motorbike accident earlier in the year. The event is for all ages and families are welcome. There will be a kids corner with jumping castle and projector for movies all night. The cocktail evening will start at 6pm on December 31. Tickets can be purchased here.