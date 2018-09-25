Five things to do in the region

STUCK for ideas on what to do this weekend? Check out five things for the whole family.

1. A trip to the movies

NOT sure what to do this weekend? Head to the cinemas for a day full of laughs and great family entertainment. Capella Cultural Centre has plenty of great screenings this weekend, suitable for the entire family. Perfectly timed for the school holidays, Teen Titans Go, Hotel Transylvania 3 and Disney's Christopher Robin will all be on show, ready to add some humour to your day. Make it a day out and cool off at one of the many pools at the Cultural Centre. Pack some lunch and enjoy all the venue has to offer. For more information on the venue and for show times, visit capellaentertainment.com.au

2. Head to the racetrack

LADIES and gentlemen, time is running out to prepare your show stopping outfits because the Epping Forest Cup Race Day is this weekend. Hosted by the Clermont Race Club, the day is expected to be a hit, open to all ages around the region. If you don't have plans, head to Clermont's Pepperina Park for what is to be expected to be a great day out. Tickets are only $10 per person and the club will open from 11am on Saturday, September 29. Have your day catered, with marquees and platters also available to purchase. To secure a table email clermontraceclub@ hotmail.com and to arrange your platter contact Penny's Cafe on 0427 833 176.

3. Pan for your treasure

FIND your hidden gems in the Central Highlands Sapphire Gemfields these holidays. Go digging deep and unearth your own treasures in Rubyvale. The Miner's Cottage and Miners Heritage are just some of the great places to discover your gems. The digging work is done, so buy a bucket of wash and start searching. Friendly staff will offer advice and guidance on how to sieve and sort for sapphires and, if you don't find a big one, there are sapphires for sale in the jewellery shops. For more contact Miners Heritage on 4985 4444 or Miner's Cottage on 4985 4531.

4. 100 Objects exhibition

ARE YOU looking for an intriguing activity? Clermont Historical Centre's 100 Objects exhibition may be the place for you. It unveils Clermont's history for the first time. The vast collection of objects representing Clermont's eclectic and colourful past includes a beautiful christening gown donated by the Hasz family which dates back to 1882 and one of three remaining Central Queensland Carrier Union plaques in Australia, circa 1890. Entry is $6 for adults, $4 for pensioners, $3 children under 12 years and $15 a family with two children. Open Wednesday to Saturday from 9am-3pm.

5. Fun run in the gardens

GET UP and start your day in the best possible way with the Emerald Botanic Gardens parkrun. Starting at 7am every Saturday, you can choose to walk, run, jog or even skip the beautiful 5km track. It is free to participate and is open to all ages and all levels of fitness. If you're a competitive runner, you can register for a barcode and get your running time recorded to keep track of your personal best. Pets are allowed to join you on the run, so make sure you bring them along. Throw on your running shoes, grab your family or friends and come down to the entrance of the Botanic Gardens this weekend.