Five things to do

FUN: There's plenty to do in the Central Highlands this week. Paul Braven GLA270515LIBRARY

School holiday crafting

ARE you looking for some free family activities for the kids these school holidays?

Why not take them along to the 'Kids Get Crafty' workshops run by Spendless Shoes, located at the Central Highlands Marketplace.

Kids can join in the arts and crafts fun and decorate their very own notebook.

The workshop will run from 10am until 1pm today (July 12) just outside Spendless Shoes.

Bookings are not required, so just turn up.

Notebooks are available while stocks last so get in quick.

You'll find Central Highlands Marketplace at 2-10 Codenwarra Rd, Emerald.

Wiggle and rhyme time

CHRC Libraries' popular children's programs are back for Emerald in 2019.

CHRC Libraries always have fun things to do. Luka Kauzlaric GLA120713KIDS

Baby Rhyme Time is run Wednesdays at 11am and is designed to help parents and babies learn rhymes and actions in a fun and safe environment.

Or check out Wiggle and Rhyme, every Monday at 11am. Boost your toddler's literacy skills and have fun with action songs, finger plays, dances, rhymes, stories and sensory play.

There is also Storytime, run every Thursday at 10.30am. Join in on dancing, songs, rhymes, stories and crafts.

For other towns' programs, check out CHRC Libraries' Facebook page.

Movie reboot premiere

WHO doesn't love The Lion King? Mpower Electrical is holding a premiere of the new live action movie on July 17 to help raise funds in support of Scripture Union at the Emerald Cinema Complex.

Why not catch a movie this week? Susanna Freymark

There will be delicious pulled pork rolls and punch available from 6pm, followed by the movie from 7pm.

Raffle tickets will also be up for grabs with some great prizes to be won.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children aged two to 16 years old.

They are non-refundable and available from the Mpower Electrical office at 1B McCosker St, Emerald or by calling 4987 4103 weekdays from 9am to 3pm.

Music fun for everyone

EMERALD Gumnuts Playgroup is holding a very special morning of fun for the whole family.

It's time to moo-ve. Paul Braven GLA260517JAYVISIT

Come and join the playgroup and sing, dance and play with Katrina from Maggie Moo Music.

Katrina is bringing the whole Maggie Moo gang with her.

Get to meet them all and hear their favourite songs.

Moo Music is a fantastic fun and interactive regular music session for children from babies to five years of age and their parents, grandparents or carers too, where children can sing, dance, play, learn and moo-ve.

The morning costs $2 per child or $4 for a family.

Workers' karaoke is back

DUE to the amazing response from last year's karaoke and ongoing interest, karaoke is back once again at the Moranbah Community Workers Club this year.

Bulletproof Entertainment and Productions will be hosting three rounds of karaoke and a grand final round to find out who takes home the title of 'Moranbah's Best Karaoke Singer of 2019'.

There will be prizes up for grabs at every single round, drink vouchers for those needing a bit of liquid courage, a $50 club voucher for the winner of each round and the grand total $250 club voucher for the grand final winner.