Five titles in the bag for ‘lethal’ Lilliana

Lilliana Bowrey rides to her fifth state title win.

Tewantin tearaway Lilliana Bowrey celebrated with a high five after taking her latest Woolworths Queensland State Junior Surfing Title at Kawana Beach.

Bowrey led the Sunshine Coast championship charge in the Under 16 girls taking her fifth Queensland trophy in a row in clean one to two-foot waves.

Meanwhile, Noosa's Amarnie Barber surfed her way to third place in the series.

"I'm super happy with the result today, it feels good to get five in a row," Bowrey said after the Sunshine Coast contest.

"The conditions were a bit tough, but it's good training if there are ever events with small waves in the future."

Bowrey, who notched a final score of 7.5 to win by 1.4, was also awarded the Fresh Wave Award for best and fairest.

Coolum's Ellia Smith was dominant in the Under 18 final surf-off for her second title in a row outpointing talented Noosa rival Giorgia Lorentson and the fourth-placed Tayla Green of Buddina in the series standings.

Her combined score was 15.33 points to win by 6.8.

Noosa surfing talent Giorgia Lorentso.

"I'm stoked to get back-to-back wins," Smith said.

"That makes two under 18 state titles in a row.

"I'm looking forward to the Aussie titles later in the year for sure."

Sunshine Beach's Tim Bain in action on Sunday.

Sunshine Beach's Tim Bain had to settle for the two-round series runners-up title in the Under 16 behind Currumbin's Matt Boyle.

Braxon Holmstrom of Buddina was rewarded for his strong showing with a fourth placing.

In the under 18 boys Luke Brumby of Alexandra Headland took second place behind Jackson Graham of Palm Beach.