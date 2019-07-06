Fix sought for 'horrible' road

WORRIED: Emerald local Theresa Rummeny, pictured with three of her five boys, is concerned about the traffic on Rifle Range Rd.

WORRIED: Emerald local Theresa Rummeny, pictured with three of her five boys, is concerned about the traffic on Rifle Range Rd. Taylor Battersby

AN EMERALD mother has called on the local council to improve the safety of a key regional road.

Theresa Rummeny said the traffic on Rifle Range Rd of a morning and afternoon - especially at school pick-up and drop-off times - was "horrible”.

"I have been a local here my whole life and grew up here so keeping the roads safe for my children and others is very important to me,” she said.

Ms Rummeny said the intersection with Campbellford Dr was particularly bad and she had been stuck there for up to 45 minutes during peak times.

"If they put something there (at the intersection), I think it would free up all those other sections,” she said.

"Maybe speed bumps or lights or change the speed to 40 (km/h). I don't know - just something, you know.”

Ms Rummeny said the improvements Central Highlands Regional Council had made so far to the traffic flow throughout Emerald was "great”, but a few more areas required attention.

The crossing near the intersection with Andrews Rd was also a concern.

"The amount of kids that I see trying to get across there - they race across as fast as they can, but the near misses you see all the time is just crazy,” she said.

"Most of them will run across really fast but they shouldn't have to run. It shouldn't be like that.

"...They (kids) can't walk across (the road) because the traffic flow is really fast and everybody is in a rush to get from A to B, especially at that time of day.”

Ms Rummeny said people speeding was also an issue.

"You've got that and then you've got people (who are) impatient because they're sick of waiting to cross so then they barrel out in front.

"Then you've got your buses coming past and then the kids trying to get across without getting hit. It can be quite frustrating too for people that have got to try and get their kids to school or pick them up.”

Ms Rummeny said the situation was also frustrating for commuters.

A CHRC spokesperson said the council had recently undertaken a safety audit of Rifle Range Rd and its intersections and pedestrians facilities.

"The audit identified potential projects to improve pedestrian facilities and visibility, line marking and re-design of intersection with roundabouts considered,” the spokesperson said.

"Works will be subject to funding being sought.

"It's important to note Rifle Range Rd's primary objective is to facilitate efficient traffic flow from outer residential suburbs to the town centre. This sometimes conflicts with pedestrian movements.”

The spokesperson said the council had been working with key stakeholders to facilitate education programs for students and parents around school travel safety.